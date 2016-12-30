Alpharetta police search for armed bank robber

(Photo: Alpharetta Police Department)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Alpharetta police need the public's help finding a suspect who they caught on tape robbing a local bank.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank on Windward Parkway.

The suspect's face is concealed in the security footage. However, what wasn't hidden, police say, was a handgun and a very distinct jacket.

Emblazoned across the front was the word Maroons. The back had the number 3 on it and the word Chicago.

Local detectives are now working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find this suspect and solve the crime.

Tipsters can call 678-297-6307 to provide information.

