Alpharetta police search for armed bank robber

ALPHARETTA, Ga. -- Alpharetta police need the public's help finding a suspect who they caught on tape robbing a local bank.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Regions Bank on Windward Parkway.
The suspect's face is concealed in the security footage. However, what wasn't hidden, police say, was a handgun and a very distinct jacket.
Emblazoned across the front was the word Maroons. The back had the number 3 on it and the word Chicago.
Local detectives are now working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find this suspect and solve the crime.
Tipsters can call 678-297-6307 to provide information.
(© 2016 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs