ATLANTA – The Atlanta Police Narcotics Unit seized 208 bales of marijuana in a drug bust Monday.

Police arrested and charged 29-year-old Jose Ibarra with trafficking marijuana, after confiscating 5,824 pounds of marijuana.





Booking photo of Jose Ibarra.

