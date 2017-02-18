Inmate death under investigation

THINKSTOCK

FORSYTH, Ga -- The Georgia Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Valdosta State Prison.

At approximately 2:57 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, Thomas Willis was found unresponsive in his cell. Jail officials performed CPR and Willis was taken to a jail hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Willis's body was taken to a state crime lab for an autopsy. The incident is under investigation and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

Willis, 41, was convicted of terrorist threats and acts in November 2013 in Pickens County. His maximum possible release date was August 22, 2019.

(© 2017 WXIA)