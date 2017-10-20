APS teacher charged for striking middle school student with autism

(Photo: Google Street View)

ATLANTA -- An Atlanta Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly striking a student diagnosed with autism earlier in the week.

School system spokesperson Pat St. Claire confirmed that a teacher from Ralph J. Bunche Middle School, Angela Ruth Christian, was accused of striking the child on Thursday. The student was seen by the school nurse and parents were notified allowing the child to go home.

Christian was charged with battery and is on leave while authorities conduct an investigation.

11Alive is in contact with the child's mother and working to gather more details from the school system and police.

