Argument leads to triple shooting in Douglasville

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -- A man was arrested after police said he shot three people after an argument early Monday morning.

Deputies arrived around 1 a.m., to a home on Knoll View Place in Anneewakee Trails subdivision and found two men and one woman shot. All had non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter left the home before police arrived.

Deputies issued a BOLO, or a be-on-the-lookout call, for the man to surrounding agencies.

About 30 minutes later, the alleged shooter was located and detained in south Fulton County by Chattahoochee Hills Police. He was taken to Douglas County Adult Detention Center where charges are pending.

The suspect's name has not been released.





WXIA