BB gun-toting robber busted after stealing one bottle of drugs

Walgreens at 2705 Buford Highway (Photo: Google Street View)

DULUTH, Ga. - An armed robber is under arrest after robbing a local store of a powerful medication with what turned out to be a BB gun.

The incident happened on Sept. 18 at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 2705 Buford Highway in Duluth. That's where, according to police, the suspect robbed the store of Xanax while armed with a handgun.

The suspect speeded away from the scene but wasn't on the road for long thanks to information received earlier which was shared with surrounding police departments.

Minutes after the call came in, officials with the Suwanee Police Department and Georgia State Patrol located the getaway vehicle and the suspect. Officers also found a bottle of Xanax and learned that the gun used in the crime was less threatening than it seemed - only a BB gun.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect but did say that the person is facing several charges.

Xanax is the commercial name for the drug alprazolam which, according to WebMD.com, is a controlled substance used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

