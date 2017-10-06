(Photo: Sherrod, Tiffany)

CANTON, GA. - Cherokee County deputies are asking for the public's help to locate two SUVs that were stolen from a dealership in Canton Friday morning.

Around 6:18 a.m. Canton Police responded to an armed robbery at Shottenkirk Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram located at 200 Liberty Blvd.

Cherokee Sheriff's Office deputies were in the area and arrived quickly on the scene.

An employee told them that several black males confronted him and took several vehicles from the business.

Deputies were able to locate one of the vehicles and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn't stop. The suspect wrecked the vehicle near the I-575 northbound on-ramp at Highway 92, then ran away from the scene.

Deputies describe one of the suspects as a black male with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark colored blue jeans and may still be carrying or wearing a gray hoodie. They are looking for two other suspects in the crime, but did not release descriptions of them.

Cherokee Sheriff's Office is working in conjunction with Canton Police Department to verify the vehicles that were taken from the dealership. As of now, they have been described as the following:

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Color: Black

Georgia Tag RGP4223

2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Color: Black

Dealer Drive out tag

If you have any information on this crime or where to find the vehicles, call 911.



