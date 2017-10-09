Armed robbery suspect wanted in Cherokee County

CANTON, Ga. -- Police are working to identify the suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a gas station on Sunday.

Cherokee Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Homer's gas station, located at 12099 Cumming Hwy., around noon.

The gas station attendant told deputies a male walked into the store, brandished a black handgun and demanded cash from the register. After getting the money, he ran away into nearby woods.

He is described as being 5'5"-5'7" tall with an average build and wearing a gray hoodie with an emblem on the front and a motorcycle on the back. Deputies believe the emblem may be the West Coast Choppers logo.

He was also wearing a mask, sunglasses and gloves to conceal his identity with dark pants and gray-colored shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Cherokee Sheriff's Office at (770) 928-0239 or 911.

