Army Sergeant arrested for murder of 2 Fort Stewart soldiers

Police in Hinesville said they have arrested Sgt. Shaquille D. Craig for the murders of two service members from Fort Stewart last weekend.

The bodies of Sp4 Marquez Brown and Pvt. Malika Jackson were discovered in Brown's apartment around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Sgt. Craig, who is also stationed at Fort Stewart, was escorted to the Hinesville Police Department by agents from the military CID office without incident.

Investigators from the Hinesville Police Department and the Fort Stewart CID office developed leads that led to Craig's arrest.

Police said the motive appears to have been tied to an altercation between Craig and Jackson, and Brown was apparently in the wrong place at the wrong time.

I take comfort that there was interest as quick as they did," said Jackson's father, Will Johnson. "I know murders that don't even get solved. And the fact that they have someone in custody gives my family some hope that they're going to close this case and that eventually, we will be able to move forward."

Sgt. Craig has been charged with two counts of murder. Other charges are pending.

