Arrest made in weekend Oconee County shooting

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities in Oconee County have one person in custody after investigators say he allegedly shot someone in the back.

The investigation began early Sunday morning after a patient arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital in Athens, Ga. Oconee County Sheriff's Office investigators arrived to find the victim with what appeared to be a .22 caliber bullet wound to the back.

Now, days later, authorities have the alleged shooter in custody -- 31-year-old Larry Thomas Coker Jr. of Bogart, Ga. Coker is charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Oconee County Jail without bond. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that no further information would be released until the investigation is complete.

Oconee County is located roughly 55 miles east of Atlanta.

