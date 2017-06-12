Aspiring Atlanta rapper sentenced to jail for gun purchase conspiracy

THINKSTOCK

ATLANTA – A once-aspiring Atlanta is one of two men who have been sentenced for lying to a federal firearms licensee when they tried to buy a gun.

According to the Atlanta U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jaleel Akeem Wulu, AKA "Trill Castro," and Javaree Malique Williams were also part of a conspiracy that involved multiple illegal firearms purchases from several firearms dealers.

On March 22, 2017, Wulu and Williams pleaded guilty to the offense of conspiring to make false statements to purchase multiple firearms from several federally licensed firearms dealers, and a second charge of lying to a federally licensed firearms dealer to purchase a firearm.

Williams admitted to ATF agents that beginning in or about December 2014, through November 28, 2015, he purchased 26 firearms, all but one of which he sold to Wulu. Wulu gave Williams the money for the guns, and he sometimes traveled to Atlanta to accompany Williams to the seller's locations to choose the guns.

Wulu was then an aspiring rapper who made music video recordings in Atlanta.

Both men received sentences of two years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

