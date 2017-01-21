At least 6 injured in Jonesboro bar shooting

Police lights.

JONESBORO, Ga. -- Police say at least six people were injured in a shooting outside a Clayton County bar early Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to the shooting call around 2:20 a.m. at the Level 2 Bar and Grill at 6510 Tara Boulevard.

Police along with Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services found four victims who were soon taken to local hospitals with injuries that police don't believe were life theatening.

Responders eventually learned that two other victims had arrived at a local hospital from the same incident bringing the total to six injured.

The investigation has not yet led to an arrest and police have not identified suspects in the shooting. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3513.

(© 2017 WXIA)