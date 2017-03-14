Athens meth dealer sentenced to more than 15 years

THINKSTOCK

ATHENS, Ga – A convicted meth dealer was sentenced Tuesday to more than 15 years in prison.

Clint Jackson Beck, 37, of Arnoldsville in Oglethorpe County, was sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Beck pleaded guilty this past December after police witnessed him conducting a drug deal in front of an Athens residence. Beck fled police when they approached him, but he was later apprehended.

A search of his vehicle revealed several items of drug paraphernalia.

