Athens Police: Officer was justified for shooting

ATHENS, GA - Athens Police say a veteran on their force is justified for firing at a suspected gunman. Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment Officer Edward Herron pulled up as Nicholas Head fatally shot a woman.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Athens Police Chief Scott Freeman says Officer Herron and other officers involved have his and the leadership team's support. That did not change when we spoke to police on camera.

"As he's arriving on scene, this person is murdering someone right directly in front of him, and he did what he's sworn to do," said Athens-Clarke County Police Spokesperson Epifano Rodriguez.

On Monday, Athens Police released body cam footage, which showed that Herron began shooting as soon as he responded to the call. They say Nicholas Head fatally shot his girlfriend's cousin before turning the gun on himself.

"Chief Freeman, from the time he was able to talk to the GBI, reviewed the video; He realized quite quickly that this officer did everything he was supposed to do within state law, and his intention was to save an innocent life," Rodriguez said.

Quantavia Wade frequently babysat for her cousin, who is the mother of Head's child. Police say custodial disagreements were at the center of domestic disputes between the couple.

"She is, by every word imaginable, an innocent bystander," Rodriguez said.

Police say Wade was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was approached by Head Monday afternoon.

"She was in possession of Mr. Wade's child at the time, babysitting the child. She was basically sticking up for her cousin She was protecting her cousin and helping her or her family members,' Rodriguez said.

One neighbor who knew Head said he does not understand why he snapped.

"He was a dude from the block," the neighbor said. "I think it was very bad. I don't think it was right for him to do that and he shouldn't live."

But he will. Police say Head is in critical condition, but will pull through. He faces murder and domestic violence charges.



