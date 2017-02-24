Athletic director nabbed in north Ga. prostitution sting resigns

STACEY GENE HILL

DALTON, Ga. -- A school athletic director has resigned after a prostitution sting arrest in north Georgia, earlier in the week.

Dalton police confirmed that 59-year-old Stacey Gene Hill of Chattanooga was arrested after responding to an ad and meeting with someone he thought was a prostitute – but was actually an undercover investigator -- on Wednesday.

Hill was arrested for pandering after police said he called the listed number and attempting to set up the sexual encounter under the alias “Chad” – asking the undercover officer’s name and whether she was affiliated with law enforcement.

PHOTOS: 8 arrested in prostitution sting

About 30 minutes after the initial phone call, Hill called back saying he was in the parking lot of the meeting location and needed a room number. As he approached and knocked on the door, police swooped in and confronted him, then calling his number to confirm he was, in fact, the person on the other end of the communications.

Hill also arrived at the scene with items what would suggest he intended to have sexual contact. NBC affiliate WRCB has since confirmed that Hill was the athletic director at Girls Preparatory School, a private school in Chattanooga.

The school released a statement to the station reporting that Hill had been temporarily relieved of his duties “both on campus and off.” However, WRCB reports that he has since officially resigned.

The arrest was in response to complaints of prostitution in the area where the sting was set up and ended with a total of eight “johns” in custody.

Also arrested were 27-year-old Banner Anibal Tomas-Bail of Dalton, Ga.; 28-year-old Oscar Holliday of Dalton, Ga.; 33-year-old Joseph Brandt of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.; 63-year-old Muhammed Rasheed of Ellenwood, Ga.; 28-year-old Kyle Michael Chadwick of Chatsworth, Ga.; 41-year-old Mark John Gibson of Tunnel Hill, Ga. and 39-year-old Miguel Jarquin-Ordaz of Dalton, Ga.

WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

(© 2017 WXIA)