Atlanta businessman pleads guilty to bribery, money laundering charges

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- An Atlanta businessman pleaded guilty to bribery charges in court Wednesday.

Elvin R. Mitchell, Jr. was accused of one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and money laundering.

According to a copy of a criminal complaint against him, Mitchell allegedly conspired to illegally obtain construction-related contracts beginning as early as 2010 and running through 2015. Mitchell, according to the documents, served as the owner of several construction companies in question.

The document alleges that the business owner paid more than $1 million in bribe payments to an individual in exchange for City of Atlanta contracts.

A portion of that money, the complaint said, was paid to a city official or officials who had influence over the contracting process. The document also alleges Mitchell tried to cover up his tracks afterwards.

Mitchell now faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

