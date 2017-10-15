Atlanta man arrested for murder at SW Atlanta strip club

David Robinson (Atlanta PD) (Photo: WXIA)

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim in the Peaches of Atlanta strip club shooting from early Saturday morning as 29-year-old Jalal Ross-Beyah from East Point.

Police said Ross-Beyah was found shot to death inside a car outside the Peaches of Atlanta strip club in the 700 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in southwest Atlanta shortly before 2 am Tuesday.

Atlanta Police said their preliminary investigation indicated the suspect, identified by police as David Emanuel Robinson of Atlanta, and Ross-Beyah were inside the car and became involved in a dispute. During the dispute, they said Robinson shot Ross-Beyah several times and got out of the car.

RELATED | Disagreement leads to deadly shooting outside Atlanta strip club

After he got out of the car, security guards from the club were able to detain Robinson until police arrived.

Robinson has been charged with murder in the case. He is being held at the Atlanta City Jail, and is expected to make a first court appearance Monday at 11 a.m.

© 2017 WXIA-TV