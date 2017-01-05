Police arrest rape suspect

(Photo: ThinkStock)

ATLANTA – Nearly three months after a woman said she was sexually assaulted by a stranger, police have made an arrest.

The identity of the suspect, accused of sodomy, has not been released. But police said, this suspect is not the serial rape suspect that was referred to at Wednesday’s press conference.

“We had a warrant for the suspect that was picked up this morning from a separate incident occurring earlier last year,” Donald Hannah, Atlanta Police Department spokesman said.

The department’s Special Victims Unit was notified on Oct. 7 about the incident and interviewed the victim at the hospital. She told police that she walked her child to the bus from her apartment, which she left unlocked.

According to police, when she returned to her apartment, the suspect, whom she said she didn’t know, was waiting for her.

The suspect, police said, rushed toward the her and began sexually and physically assaulting her—kicking her in the head, dragging her to the ground, punching her in the face and repeatedly choking her.

The victim fought the suspect, resulting in bruises and abrasions on her legs, arms and face, police said.

Now naked because the suspect ripped off her clothes, the victim was able to fight off the suspect and ran to her balcony, where she yelled for help, until a man came to help her.

The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

At this time, police said, this case is not related to the serial rape case.

“We will of course investigate a possible connection, but this is two separate cases for now,” Hannah said.

Police are still looking for a possible serial rape suspect who they said attacked a victim last week.

According to Atlanta Police, one of the alleged rapes happened just before 8 a.m., on Dec. 27 near the 400 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard.

The victim told police she was exercising in the area when a man armed with a gun forced her into a secluded area. She said the suspect forced her to perform sexual acts.

Afterward, as she ran from the scene, a passerby asked her if she was OK and called police.

Police said this is not the only victim the man has attacked. In fact, he is connected to at least four other sexual assaults in the Mechanicsville area of southwest Atlanta—of whom said he forced them at gunpoint.

According to authorities, all of the attacks occurred along Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard between Turner Field and West End. All of the women were young, police said, the youngest was a juvenile.

Investigators are looking for the man, who his victims described as a 5'9" to 5'10" with black hair and brown eyes.

"We just need to get this guy off the street, because he is armed and dangerous," Maj. Adam Lee with the Atlanta Police Department, said.

If anyone has any information, call police at (404) 546-2652.

