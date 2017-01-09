Atlanta Police looking for SW Atlanta murder suspect

Andrew Neloms (Atlanta PD) (Photo: WXIA)

The Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Squad is looking for help from the public in locating 28-year-old murder suspect Andrew Neloms.

They said Neloms is a suspect in a shooting death on November 1 in the 2000 block of Alison Court in southwest Atlanta. Investigators said the victim of the shooting was gunned down at close range with a shotgun in what they called an "unprovoked attack."

Neloms should be considered to be armed and dangerous.

Additionally, investigators said the photograph they have released to the media may be outdated, and that Neloms may have cut his hair into a shorter style at this point. He is described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. Neloms may also go by the alias "Antonio Colvard."

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous, and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.