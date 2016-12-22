Atlanta Police officer arrested for DUI

Theodore Travis was arrested on Sunday Dec. 18 and is now on paid administrative leave, according to APD.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- An Atlanta Police Department officer was arrested in Cobb County for DUI and Failure to Maintain Lane.

Theodore Travis was arrested on Sunday Dec. 18 and is now on paid administrative leave, according to APD.

APD released this statement to 11Alive:

"The Atlanta Police Department takes these allegations very seriously. Chief Turner has always prioritized officer accountability and honesty, and will continue to take decisive action when necessary to hold his employees to the highest standard."