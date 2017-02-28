Atlanta Watershed employee arrested on DUI charges

Johnny Brown - mugshot (Atlanta City Jail) (Photo: WXIA)

An employee with the City of Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management was arrested on Friday evening, February 17, on DUI charges at Watershed headquarters.

According to a police report, three Atlanta Police officers answered a call at the Watershed offices in the 600 block of 14th Street, NW at about 8:15 p.m. on that Friday evening.

On arrival, the report said, officers were met by a security guard at the property, who then took the officers to a vehicle where they found an apparently intoxicated driver slumped in the seat over the steering wheel. The vehicle was in park, but the keys were in the ignition. When officers used a baton to rub the man's sternum in an attempt to awaken him, he initially did not respond, but after a few moments, the man began to stir.

A strong smell of alcohol came from the driver as he awakened with a confused and drowsy look. The driver was not able to immediately produce identification for the officers. After a bit of prodding, the officers got the driver to step out of the vehicle. The driver fumbled for awhile before producing his wallet and license, identifying the man as Johnny Brown.

When asked if he'd had any alcoholic beverages, Brown's words were extremely slurred, and unrecognizable, according to the report. One of the responding officers asked Brown how many beers he'd had. Brown could not answer the question. When asked where he had consumed the beers, Brown said he had been at a friend's place. He could not say where the friend's place was located.

He did tell officers that he had an office at the Watershed Management offices, and talked about his trucks on the property. Officers said Brown declined their request for field sobriety testing.

The security officer told police officers Brown was pulling into the employee parking lot at the location when he had stopped him and asked him for his employee identification. Brown refused to provide it. The security officer said he had suspected Brown was intoxicated and called police.

Brown was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, and taken into custody.



(© 2017 WXIA)