Attorneys to seek death peanalty in 1999 cold case

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. -- An 18-year-old cold case is finally coming to a resolution.

On Tuesday, the Towaliga Circuit District Attorney announced that he will pursue the death penalty against Fuquah Dewalt Cashaw, who was indicted in the 1999 murder of Heather Davidson.

Davidson, a Clayton County resident, was kidnapped and found murdered in Butts County. Investigators ruled that she was beaten and strangled to death, and years later linked Cashaw to Davidson’s death through DNA and other evidence.

Cashaw was finally arrested in 2015 and charged with multiple felony counts, including Malice Murder. He was indicted by a Grand Jury in October 2015.

The District Attorney’s office is now pushing for the death penalty against Cashaw, “and finally secure justice for Heather Davidson in her vicious murder,” said D.A. Jonathan Adams.

