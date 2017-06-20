Backhoe used in grab-and-smash at gun shop

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - Police are working to track down the person who stole construction equipment and rammed it into a gun shop.

The owners of Bull's Eye Indoor Range And Gun shop said around 2:30 a.m., someone used a backhoe from a nearby construction site to smash into the store front, located at 221 W. Crogan St.

The store was left with a gaping hole and a lot of damage, but no guns were taken.

Police are currently reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the suspect.

