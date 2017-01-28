Bank robbed in Cobb County on Friday

IMAGES: COBB COUNTY POLICE

AUSTELL, Ga – Police are searching for a suspect in a Friday morning bank robbery at an Austell Wells Fargo.

The man entered the bank on Austell Road around 10:40 am and gave the teller a letter requesting money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, he left on foot heading east toward a nearby McDonald’s.

The suspect is described as a black male between 5’04” and 5’06,”, a thin build with a mustache and thought to be in his late 40’s to early 50’s.

He was last seen wearing dark sunglasses, a long sleeve plaid shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and a black baseball cap.

