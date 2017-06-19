Banks County authorities looking for bank robbery suspect

Location of Banks Co. bank robbery on Mon. June 19, 2017

BANKS COUNTY, GA - Deputies in Banks County reported a robbery on Monday morning at the Northeast Georgia Bank branch at 30990 Highway 441 at about 10:30 am.

The armed suspect was described as a thin white female in her early to mid-30s with blond hair.

According to witnesses, she stood about 5-feet-4-inches tall, wearing a white t-shirt and brown shorts, and a black bandana on her head. They said she removed the bandana from her head when she left the bank.

She was reportedly armed with a shotgun and left the bank on foot, headed toward a Days Inn.

Authorities said they are looking for a vehicle of interest in the case, which they've identified as a 2006 or 2007 model blue-gray Dodge Caravan with New York plates.

The vehicle may be headed northbound on I-85 into South Carolina, or further southbound on I-85 into Georgia. Anyone with information about the vehicle or the suspect is asked to contact 911 immediately.



