TUCKER, Ga. – Police are looking for two men who assaulted and shot three people in the Tram Chim Quan Café & Bar.

Gwinnett County Police said a man described as Vietnamese, opened fire at the bar, located at 6330 Lawrenceville Hwy., in Tucker, Ga., just after midnight on Feb. 18.

The commotion began when the suspect, seen on surveillance video wearing a black coat with a black hood, grabbed a black, semi-automatic gun from his waistband and fired it into the ceiling.

As he was nearing the front door, the suspect fired three more times, hitting three victims.





His first name may be “Van,” police said.

According to police a second suspect is also a Vietnamese man, who was wearing a blue coat and blue shirt.

During the fight, the second suspect attacked two victims with a glass mug or beer bottle, striking them in the head.

The most serious injury was a gunshot wound to the abdomen and forearm. The other two victims were shot in the leg. All injured were medically treated and have been released from the hospital.

Police are still determining what the fight was about and are seeking the suspects involved.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at (770) 513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. You can also text your tip to “Crimes” (274637). Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

(© 2017 WXIA)