Body found near DeKalb school

DECATUR, Ga – Police are investigating the apparent murder of a Tennessee man whose body was found near McNair Middle School this past Sunday.

Officers were responding to reports of a possible homicide around 2 am on Tilson Road. Police found the body of Kenneth Adair lying in a parking lot, face down, in a pool of blood. Three 9mm shell casings were found nearby.

No pants were on Adair’s body when police found him. Police were able to identify Adair because his driver's license was found next to his body.

More police arriving on the scene found another man sleeping on a nearby bench. After questioning, Victeur Bingham, 20, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Details in this bizarre story are still developing.



