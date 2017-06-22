Bodycam footage shows last moments before mom took off with children

Footage of door from police bodycam (Snellville PD)

SNELLVILLE, GA – Police bodycam footage shows the last moments before a Gwinnett County mom took off with her four children.

The mother is on the run and accused of drugging her own children and then practically abducting them before DFCS could take them away.

Police say she could be anywhere in the state or as far away as New York. The incident report says the 27-year-old woman's behavior is hostile, erratic and bizarre, and her four kids -- all under the age of 8 -- are feared to be in imminent danger.



For about 30 minutes, a DFCS worker and Snellville police tried to get Savion Potter to open the door to her duplex.



“I need to do a wellbeing check of four children due to possible drug use. She is in a wheelchair but I wouldn't put anything by her,” the state worker is heard saying on police video.

But despite the repeated knocks, Poitter never came to the door. Instead, her 3-year-old child pried the door open.



“ Hey – can you get your mom? Can you get your mom for me,” the caseworker asked.



Then, the 8-year-old came from behind and closed the door.



According to Snellville police, Poitter has had a history of drug use and has at least 10 DFCS reports on her in Gwinnett County, DeKalb County and New York.

When police were asked how they became involved with the investigation, they stated a number of reasons.

“Smell of marijuana. Use of drugs. Unkempt. Not going to school and why am out here is two refusals of drug screens, hostile behavior. Wouldn't open the door,” said Snellville Police Detective Deann Green.



Police and the DFCS worker eventually left the home. The social worker came back the next day with an order to pick up the kids but by then Poitter had ran off with all four of them.



“I'm not sure where mom is located. I'm sure that the kids are still with her," Green said. "We're just hoping that she turns the kids over to DFCS and starts handling the situation so we can figure out exactly what's been going on in the household.”



It's already been a week and still no sign of the woman or the children. Police and DFCS worry the kids could be in danger because the mom had been reportedly drugging them.



We asked DFCS why Poitter still has the kids after 10 other reports on her. A spokesperson said because of privacy laws, they could not comment on the case.

Since the children are considered to be in danger, and DFCS has an order to pick them up -- and there is a warrant out for the mother, we asked police why a Levi's Call or an Amber Alert had not been issued for the children.

Green said that is because the mother technically has custody of the children until they are actually taken from her. Since custody has not changed hands, this would not actually be considered an abduction -- which is one of the requirements for activating a Levi's Call or Amber Alert.

