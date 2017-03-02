Bold robbers try to steal $100,000 in goods from Neiman-Marcus

Three suspects tied to an attempted robbery at a Neiman Marcus store in Lawrenceville (Photo: WXIA)

The Gwinnett County Police Department is looking for help from the public to apprehend suspects planning to steal high-end merchandise from a Neiman Marcus outlet store in Lawrenceville.

Police said on January 28, at about 2:30 pm, two black males wearing yellow safety vests were seen parking a U-Haul box truck outside the Neiman Marcus Last Call store at Sugarloaf Mills. They walked into the store with a hand truck and loaded a glass display case containing more than $100,000 in merchandise onto the dolly.

When they tried to remove the display case from the store, they were confronted by store employees and a struggle began. A store manager was pepper sprayed, and the glass case broke. The suspects abandoned the dolly and the U-Haul before they fled on foot.

Images of men believed to be the suspects were caught on surveillance video from a gas station in Fayetteville, Ga., where the U-Haul was rented using a fake drivers' license and prepaid gift card.

If anyone recognizes the men in the photos or has information related to the case, they are asked to call Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Callers may remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters calling CrimeStoppers may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

PHOTOS | Suspects in Neiman-Marcus attempted robbery

