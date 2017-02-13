Buckhead attorney charged in wife's death stepping down from elections board

Tex McIver, the prominent attorney who shot and killed his Diane McIver in September, was issued a $200,000 bond this morning after he turned himself in

ATLANTA, Ga – Tex McIver, the prominent Buckhead attorney charged in the shooting death of his wife, has asked the state Senate not to reappoint him to Georgia’s elections board.

McIver made the request this past Friday in a letter to Senate leaders and members. McIver, who is facing criminal charges in the death of Diane McIver, has served on the board since 2005.

McIver is also seeking the return of the vehicle in which the incident occurred. His request is set to be heard Tuesday morning at 9:30 in the Fulton County Superior Court.

McIver has admitted to shooting his wife in late September near Piedmont Park, but said the shooting was accidental. Police have charged him with misdemeanor reckless conduct and felony involuntary manslaughter.

Diane McIver was president of Corey Airport Services, a company that provides advertising in airports across the United States. Tex McIver is an attorney with the firm Fisher and Phillips, and is on the advisory committee of the American Bar Association's Standing Committee on Gun Violence

Several weeks ago, more than 2,000 items from Diane McIver's estate were placed on an estate sale with Peachtree Battle Estate Sales and Liquidations.

Here is the text of McIver’s letter to the Senate:

“It has been my very great honor to serve as your appointee to the GA State Election Board as its Vice Chair since 2005. My 10+ tenure on the SEB has spanned 3 Secretaries of State while dealing thousands of cases. Appointed by a vote of 56-0, I have always tried my best to serve with distinction and have never sought any reimbursement for my service although it is permitted by law. It is my understanding this appointment expires at the end of your current legislative session.

“As all of you must know my beloved wife and life partner, Diane, was lost in a sudden and tragic accident in September. Her loss has been a source of unspeakable grief and continues every day. The burden of her loss and related activities has occupied my entire energy and focus all of which used to be devoted to being Diane’s partner and fulfilling my professional and civic responsibilities.

“Consequently, a few months ago, I began the gradual reduction of involvement in professional and civic activities, one of which involved retiring from my Law Firm after 44 years of service. More is needed. At this time, I feel that I do not have what it takes to continue to serve on the SEB since this effort requires considerable research and preparation for each meeting in addition to the time needed to administratively serve as its Vice Chair.

“Therefore, I humbly request that my name NOT be considered for possible renomination as your appointee to serve after this legislative session. Since I consider the Georgia State Senate to be one of the finest legislative bodies in America, I hope each member understands that mere words cannot truly describe the honor it has been to serve as your appointee to this very important Board.

“Everyone should remember the State Election Board is responsible for ensuring the integrity of our elections – something I consider to be the very foundation of our precious freedom as an American citizen.

“God Bless the Georgia State Senate, the State Election Board and, above all America.”

