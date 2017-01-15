Business owner knocked unconscious by robber in Clayton County

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- A business owner said she went from being asked about children’s clothing to being severely beaten by a robber on Sunday afternoon.

Clayton County police said they responded to the Tailor Marketplace in the 7900 block of North Main Street in Jonesboro around 4 p.m. Officers located the store owner at a nearby business. It's there that she gave them the disturbing details of the incident.

The victim said that a man entered the business and asked a question about children's clothing. He then suddenly attacked her without provocation and knocked unconscious, the store owner told police. The woman was unsure just how long she was knocked out but remembered the incident and called police when she awakened - also finding that her fanny pack, containing her money and identification, was missing. Police said the shop owner suffered several lacerations to her face from the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Now, officers are looking for a black male with a medium build who is about 6 feet tall. The victim told police that he clean-shaven and has a low haircut. He entered the shop wearing a gray jacket and khaki pants, she said. Initial searches for the suspect weren't successful. And with no surveillance video police are now hoping the community can help them find the man behind this violent incident. Those with information can call the Clayton County Police Department Tip Line at 770-477-3513.

