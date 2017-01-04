ATLANTA - At least nine vehicles were broken into between the hours of 6-10 p.m., on Tuesday near the campus of Clark Atlanta University.

Officers arrived at 504 Fair St., and spoke with multiple car owners who told them various items had been stolen from their vehicles. Police said surveillance cameras in the area did not show the crime.

Police dusted for fingerprints from all of the damage vehicles in an effort to catch the thieves.

