Carjacking reported across from historic Brookhaven golf course

THINKSTOCK

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – A man was carjacked Sunday morning in an upscale residential part of historic Brookhaven, across from the Capital City Country Club.

According to the police report, the carjacking happened at the intersection of Mabry Road and E. Brookhaven Drive around 9:30 am.

“The victim stated two unidentified males pulled across from him on E. Brookhaven Drive as he sat at the stop sign in his Audi A6,” the report said. One of the men pulled a gun on the driver and told him to get out of the car.

The victim also left his wallet in the car and other personal effects.

Police said the men left the car in the middle of E. Brookhaven Drive, just before the Atlanta city limits.

(© 2017 WXIA)