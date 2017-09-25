Cherokee County warns of potential police impersonator

Officer impersonator in Cherokee County (Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are warning the public that the blue lights that come on behind them may not belong to the police.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Monday warning that a resident was recently pulled over by a suspected police impersonator. The resident told deputies that the incident happened around 4 p.m. in the area of highways 372 and 369. The impostor was apparently driving a silver Chevrolet Equinox that had a single blue light mounted in the interior.

The suspect, a white male, allegedly used that light to convince the driver to pull to the side - apparently trying to settle some sort of incident regarding a stop sign nearby. The suspect appeared to have a badge with unidentified markings on his belt and what appeared to be a weapon on his hip. The motorist began recording phone video as the suspect approached his car with a hand on the weapon.

However, he quickly left as the pulled-over driver alone as that person began asking several questions about whether the supposed officer was on duty or if he could provide any form of documentation.

Investigators are now releasing what they can about the alleged police impersonator in hopes of warning the public and helping find out who the man was.

At the time of the stop, the man was wearing a blue and white striped shirt, dark pants, boots, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.

The sheriff's office warned the public that any law enforcement officer, whether in a marked or unmarked vehicle, will always advise of the agency that he or she belongs to and have credentials as well.

Anyone with information can call Cherokee County dispatch at 678-493-4080.

