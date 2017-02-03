Suspect arrested after child ejected from car in chase

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – Police have arrested 25-year-old Kadeem D’Anto Fletcher in connection to a car crash where a child was ejected from the vehicle, following a police chase.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Fletcher, of Decatur, Ga., on charges including speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, license never issued and serious injury by vehicle.

According to the warrants, Fletcher failed to stop after being pursued by the Georgia State Patrol for speeding on Jan. 30, at eastbound Interstate 20 at Gresham Avenue in Atlanta.

Warrants cited that while leading authorities on a car chase, Fletcher wrecked his vehicle and a minor child was ejected from his vehicle. Fletcher fled the scene on foot.

Fletcher turned himself into the sheriff’s office Thursday.

He is currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.



Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)