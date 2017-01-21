Child injured in hit-and-run outside of Riverdale

(Photo: ThinkStock)

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Clayton County police are searching the area for a driver they believe hit and injured a 7-year-old girl on Saturday.

Officers responded to a man frantically attempting to flag them down around 6 p.m. on Riverdale Road just south of Walker Road. The man told them that he and his step-daughter were attempting the cross the road when a red Mazda hit the girl while exiting Meadow View Apartments not far away.

Investigators searched the area in hopes of finding the vehicle and the driver but as of late Saturday had found neither. The child was taken to an area hospital and suffered a broken arm and scratches but nothing that medical personnel believed was life-threatening. The girl, however, did require surgery.

Description of the vehicle is still extremely limited but police are hoping someone in the area can help them bring the person to justice. Anyone with information can contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3513.

(© 2017 WXIA)