Child missing out of North Carolina found in Georgia; mother charged

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. -- A child missing out of North Carolina has been found after a multi-state search - and concerns that she may have been kidnapped.

Authorities in Henderson County, N.C. confirmed, Saturday, that 12-year-old Zoee Bishop-Cantrell was found in Jackson County, Ga. with her biological mother, 28-year-old Salena Bishop.

Bishop did not have legal custody of the child and was arrested on felony child abduction charges after officials said the mother ran out of gas on Highway 441 near Commerce, Ga.

The child was first reported missing on Thursday after she was picked up by Bishop at the end of the school day. She is now in protective custody awaiting transportation back to North Carolina.

