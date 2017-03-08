31 animals, 2 children removed from ‘deplorable' house

(Troup County)

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. – More than 30 cats and dogs, one potbelly pig and two children were removed from a Mountville-Hogansville Road home, where a couch, toilet and trash was strewn across the porch. Their parents and grandparents are facing multiple charges.

Police Chief Brian Harr called the house “deplorable” and “completely unsafe for habitation.”

Yellow “caution” tape envelopes the property and signs posted warn: “WARNING DO NOT ENTER” and “WARNING BIOLOGICAL HAZARD."

When police responded to the address on an anonymous "animal and unsafe conditions" complaint, they spoke to residents and found the residents living inside the house and a small camper trailer in the driveway. The camper has been condemned, police said.

The Hogansville Police Department seized 31 animals from the home located at 4783 Mountville Road, in Hogansville, Ga., Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the filth and human feces, there were pigs, cats, hamsters, rats, rabbit, chicken, cats, dogs, turtles inside the home, police said.

Police requested back up from Hogansville Public Works, Troup County, Marshals Department, LaGrange animal Control and the Troup County Fire Department. When authorities entered the home, they had to wear air tanks and protective clothing because of the smell and conditions inside.

The water had been turned off weeks ago, at the residents’ request, because of a possible water leak. There was a large amount of human waste and trash, both inside and outside, and may be due to the leak.

The Troup County Department of Family and Children Services took the 2-year-old and 7-month-old into protective custody.

Brandi Pybus-McCoy, 41, Nicholas Luciano, 29, Eamantha Crain, 22, and Zachariah McCoy, 22, all of Hogansville, Ga., were charged with two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of deprivation of a minor, and one charge of unlawful dumping of human waste.

According to police, the grandparents had been renting the house for several years and the younger couple and children, moved into the camper several months ago.

The four suspects turned themselves in Wednesday afternoon at the Troup County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are being considered.

