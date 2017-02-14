Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.

WHITFIELD, Ga. – Known by kids as Spladder the Clown, William Taylor White has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a 10-, 11- and 12-year old.

White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse, a group of firefighters who visited area schools and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.

The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation on Feb. 6, after a grandmother of a female child brought her to the sheriff’s office and reported that she has been molested.

During the course of the investigation, police said that they were able to identify at least two other victims who had also been molested by White.

According to police, the three children all had similar stories of being molested by the suspect and one did not know the other two children. The molestation of these victims allegedly started in 2012 and the last known incident was in 2015.

White, 34, of Chatsworth, Ga., was arrested at the Whitfield County Fire Department on Saturday, and charged with five counts of child molestation and four counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.

He is being held at the Whitfield County Jail without bond.

Investigators said that they believe there may be additional child victims.

11Alive reached out to the sheriff and fire chief, but have received no comment.

