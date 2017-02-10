Cobb woman pleads guilty to trafficking 45 pounds of meth

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A Mableton woman will spend the next 25 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
Earlier this week, Bidiliana Garcia admitted guilt related to a Nov. 19 incident in which federal drug enforcement agents executed a warrant on her house and found nearly 45 pounds of meth in plain sight.
According to investigators, Garcia was operating a drug and cash "stash house" from the residence on Queen Mill Road in Mableton. During the search, agents also recovered more than $16,000 in cash.
On Friday, a Cobb County Superior Court judge sentenced the woman to serve 25 years in prison and pay a $1 million fine.
MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery
(© 2017 WXIA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs