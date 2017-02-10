WXIA
Cobb woman pleads guilty to trafficking 45 pounds of meth

Adrianne Haney, WXIA 4:59 PM. EST February 10, 2017

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- A Mableton woman will spend the next 25 years behind bars after she pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. 

Earlier this week, Bidiliana Garcia admitted guilt related to a Nov. 19 incident in which federal drug enforcement agents executed a warrant on her house and found nearly 45 pounds of meth in plain sight.

According to investigators, Garcia was operating a drug and cash "stash house" from the residence on Queen Mill Road in Mableton. During the search, agents also recovered more than $16,000 in cash.

On Friday, a Cobb County Superior Court judge sentenced the woman to serve 25 years in prison and pay a $1 million fine.

