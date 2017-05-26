College student sexually assaulted on north Ga. walking trail

(Photo: Google Earth)

DAHLONEGA -- A 19-year-old college student is recovering after she said she was sexually assaulted on a popular walking trail in north Georgia.

Authorities said that the University of North Georgia student was assaulted while walking on the reservoir trail off of Lake Zwerner on Wednesday evening - the first actual case ever reported on the trail according to Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Chris Pfrogner.

Pfrogner said that investigators have been working around the clock to find the suspect since the sexual assault was reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard and short brown hair. He was wearing a dark blue or black shirt. Authorities said the suspect could be anywhere from his 20s to 40s in age.

They're hoping anyone who was on the trail between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. that night will come forward with information. Those who have information are asked to call the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office at 706-864-3633.

© 2017 WXIA-TV