Christopher Jamal Jones (Photo: Columbia Police)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed one of his relatives at a graduation party.

Christopher Jamaal Jones. 26. is charged with murder.

Police say Jones is accused of shooting the victim during an argument at a graduation celebration shortly before 9:00 p.m. Saturday at a home on Apple Valley Road.

According to Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, 31-year-old Jarritt Demonteze Rodgers died during surgery at a local hospital after being shot in the neck and upper body.

Jones is being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

