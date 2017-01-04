Commissioners hash out ideas to lower gas station crime

(Photo: WXIA-TV)

Following a spike in thefts and robberies at south Fulton gas stations, county leaders have been promising solutions.

On Wednesday, they gave a sense of what those solutions might be.

In 2016, Fulton County saw 331 “slider crimes” – quick-hit thefts out of people’s cars while they fill up their tanks. That’s nearly one a day and more than double 2015. What’s more, police said more than two-thirds of those crimes were confined to five gas stations and committed by the same 22 people - all of whom are teenagers. This is a problem with many roots. On Wednesday, the county board of commissioners heard a variety of ways to attack it.

“At a minimum, we’re going to do something in 2017,” John Eaves, Fulton County Board of Commissioners Chair.

“Whatever we’re currently doing is not working or is not enough,” Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Jr. said.

But what are they doing about it? The Fulton County commissioners, Wednesday, heard solutions that go after different problems.

Is the problem gas stations in general with little security to stop quick-hit thefts? District Attorney Paul Howard pitched a Red Hat squad: 20 officers with body cameras, laptops and custom red hats that would provide a visible presence at trouble spots. The squad would also install video equipment at 130 gas stations in Southwest Atlanta. The total cost: $2 million.

But is the problem the few select gas stations that see most of the crimes? The board, Wednesday, voted to reinforce an ordinance already on the books that forces high-crime stations to hire security or risk losing a liquor license. Commissioner Marvin Arrington proposed forcing all retail stores to post safety notices just like health notices.

“I don’t necessarily want to put a lot of money into locking up a lot of kids,” Arrington said.

And what about those kids - especially the few dozen teenagers responsible for the most of the crime? The police chief offered to step up surveillance of offenders on house arrest. The district said anyone caught by the Red Hat squad should be refused bond and tried within 120 days.

“We can do it, but it’s never been approved by our court system," Howard said. "And I’m hoping maybe this is one way of getting it done.”

So does this small group of offenders represent a wider problem: teenagers in high-poverty areas seeing no way out but to join gangs and commit crimes? The police chief suggested a parental education program. Arrington offered allocating $2 million for summer jobs programs and mentoring.

“There are programs out there. We just need to allocate the funding.” Arrington said. “Short-term solutions are a must. We need immediate action.”

And that’s not all. In the next few months, we could also see a push for the state legislature to tweak its juvenile code. So there are many potential solutions, but they all require money or commitment. The board of commissioners has two weeks to figure it out before their next meeting where they’ll officially decide the 2017 budget.

