Congregation prays in the dark after Sunday morning church burglary

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga – A Stone Mountain church was burglarized early Sunday morning, but that didn’t stop the congregation from continuing its service as planned, including praying and conducting its service in the dark.

Parishioner Sam Bryant told 11Alive that electricity had been cut to Kingdom City Church on Rockbridge Road to disable its alarm system.

Bryant said the church’s audio system was stolen.

11Alive is reaching out to DeKalb County police to learn more.

