Cops: Teens smash windows, drive military vehicles into ditches, trees

Broken glass in car (Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: assistantua, Custom)

ATLANTA – Two juveniles are behind bars after they allegedly broke into military vehicles at the Georgia National Guard base in Atlanta, drove them around and damaged several of them.

On March 19, police got a call of teens driving around in military vehicles on the National Guard campus on Confederate Avenue SE, crashing into other vehicles. Officers responded around 3:45 p.m. and found two juveniles running away from them toward the back of the property.

Officers caught up with the juveniles and placed them under arrest. Police began surveying the damage and found that the teens had wrecked one of the vehicles into the trees, driven another into a ditch and had smashed several windows.

Officers turned the teens, who had allegedly been chased away from the property a few days before, over to their parents. One of the juveniles admitted to investigators that he and his friends were “running the vehicles into each other.” The other teen, whose mother said she had no idea he left their apartment complex, admitted they used fire extinguishers to break the windows in some of the vehicles to get inside.

Both the teens were charged with criminal damage to property, stolen autos, criminal trespassing and entering an automobile. They were both transported to the Fulton County juvenile detention center.

A third young man, who was not present when police got to the scene, was also charged. His brother told police he participated in the crime and caused some of the damage, as well.

© 2017 WXIA-TV