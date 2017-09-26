Cops: Woman, alleged pimp used online dating site to set up, steal from victim

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. – Two people are behind bars after police say a woman and her alleged pimp used an online dating site to dupe a man into meeting them, then stole from him.

Police said a 53-year-old man met Dominique Berry through a "meet up" site earlier this month, and the two arranged to meet to have sex.

On Sept. 12, Berry and the victim met at a Roswell Road CVS around 8 p.m. and went back to his home for the evening. Police said when the 53-year-old victim woke up the next morning, his car, cellphone, laptop, and other items were gone.

The victim called 911 to report what happened and was able to tell police where he thought the alleged burglars might be, thanks to the Find my iPhone app. Officers tracked down the phone’s location to an extended stay hotel on Hammond Drive where they met with the victim.

That’s when the victim spotted the same white Mercedes Benz that Berry got out of on the night they met. As police were speaking to the victim, the car’s alarm went off and a man, recognized by the victim as the same person who posed as Berry’s Uber driver the night before, came outside of one of the rooms.

Officers asked the man, later identified as Randy Schenck, to speak with them. As they did, they discovered that he was wanted out of Sacramento, California for burglary and unlawful use of personal information. Police found Berry inside the same hotel room, with a bloody nose, a busted lip and electrical tape wrapped around one of her arms.

Police questioned her, where Berry allegedly admitted to taking the victim’s phone. She also told police she was the one who called Schenck to come get her from the victim’s home and that this is what they do together: “Going around stealing from males after they meet up for sex off the Internet.” Berry told officers Schenck, her alleged pimp, beat and choked her after tying her up because she messed up during the burglary.

After speaking to both of them, Schenck allowed police to search the room, stating he’d “rather just get this over.” Police found all of the victim’s stolen items – including a safe, personal documents and a laptop – a gun and more than one pound of marijuana.

Police took Schenck and Berry, who was wanted for larceny out of DeKalb and Cobb Counties, to police headquarters for interrogation. Berry was taken to the hospital for treatment.

They charged the Schenck with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, aggravated assault against Berry, false imprisonment and pimping. Berry was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

