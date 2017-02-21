Couple accused of scamming $1M from Atlantans arrested in Conn.

Eli Shetrit and Ayelet Ellituv (Photo: WXIA-TV, Atlanta)

ATLANTA -- Two fugitives accused of bilking metro-Atlantans out of more than $1 million have now been arrested in Connecticut.

11Alive first told you about the married couple just over a year ago, when Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe revealed how Eliahu Shetrit and Ayelet Ellituv somehow have been able to stay one step ahead of the law and their many creditors while living in luxury.

Now, as 11Alive’s Jon Shirek reports, their accusers hope they may finally get some of their life savings back.

The pair were indicted by a Fulton County Grand Jury in Atlanta three weeks ago, charged with 58 counts of racketeering, theft, forgery and identity theft. Police arrested by police in Woodbridge, Conn. last week when they found the couple living in a mansion.

Bobbi Livnant from Dunwoody is a jeweler and said Shetrit stole more than $200,000 worth of diamonds from her under the guise of a legitimate business deal.



"This is a classic, con-artist couple,” she told 11Alive. "This is the story of them just going around and just hurting people. Hurting people financially, hurting people emotionally. It really messes with you when your friend cons you."



The indictment accuses the couple of using various schemes to defraud people in metro Atlanta, each of them, out of tens-of-thousands of dollars, and more.



Sandy Springs Police arrested them two years ago, but a Fulton County judge released them on bond. After, 11Alive Investigator Brendan Keefe found the couple in New York City, living in a $1.4 million apartment with $1 million dollars hidden from creditors, all the while claiming they were bankrupt.

WATCH THE INVESTIGATORS | Catch and release





And after their arrest in this mansion last week in Connecticut, a judge there released them on bond again, even though Fulton County authorities call them fugitives from justice in court documents.



11Alive reached out to the couple, but they did not respond with a comment.



Meanwhile, Livnant and other former friends of the couple hope they're both brought back to Fulton County, finally for trial.



"I would like to see them in jail,” Livnant said. “They should not be able to enjoy the luxuries of free people."

Fulton County D.A. Paul Howard has not said, yet, when he expects to bring them back for prosecution.

(© 2017 WXIA)