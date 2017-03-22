Covington Police seeking 'Cookie Bandit'

COVINGTON, Ga. – A cookie left police the crumbs they needed to lead them to a person of interest in a pawn shop robbery. But three suspects are still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

When one possible robbery suspect bought a cookie at the QT gas station, it was exactly what police needed to nab video of one of three possible suspects in a robbery at Emergency Pawn Shop, located at 5153 Highway 278 in Covington, Ga.

Police initiated a car chase after a white GMC Sierra, U-Haul pick-up truck was spotted speeding on Highway 278 on Monday, Capt. Craig Treadwell said.

During the chase, police received a call for the pawn store’s robbery and concluded that the truck was connected to that crime as well. The suspects had allegedly used the truck to ram into the store and break inside, where they stole several guns, including AR-15s, Treadwell said.

The suspects wrecked into the creek and fled the scene. Police recovered the truck and some of the stolen guns and are now looking for all three suspects.

Police found a clue, however, when they investigated the truck. They found a Grandmas brand cookie and a napkin from QT, Treadwell said.

With that information, police went to the gas station nearest to the pawn shop and found out that the cookie was purchased the day prior to the robbery and high-speed chase.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police noted a person matching the description of one of the pawn shop robbery suspects getting out of the truck, as well as walking inside the gas station’s store.

PHOTOS | Do you know this man?

Covington Police are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) on the investigation.

© 2017 WXIA-TV