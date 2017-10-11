CVS robber now the 'butt' of some jokes

Robber almost looses pants while trying to get away with drugs. (Photo: Basye, Lindsey)

ATLANTA -- Police are searching for a man who they say jumped over the counter at a CVS store in an attempt to steal drugs. But while trying to get away, his pants rebelled and tried to stay at the scene of the crime.

It happened at the CVS Pharmacy on Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

According to store associates, the suspect jumped the counter and went to the area where they used to hold liquid codeine. However, the medication has since been moved to the safe after a recent robbery.

Police said witnesses on scene told them he was holding a black plastic bag "in the manner one would hold a pistol".

Atlanta police also said they believe the suspect may be connected to other robberies at the same CVS location.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black jacket, camouflage pants, white tennis shoes, a gray and black Chicago Bulls hat, a black mask or bandana on his face, and a gray backpack.

A $2,000 reward has been offered in this case for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect should call the Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

