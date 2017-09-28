Surveillance video captures daycare bus set on fire, tires slashed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- The tire of a daycare bus were slashed then the bus was set it on fire, Tuesday. Now authorities want to know who did it.

The incident happened around 12:56 a.m. in the parking lot of The Harvest School, located at 2730 North Deshong Road, SW near Stone Mountain, Georgia.

After firefighters quickly extinguished the flames, they found no one on the bus.

Fire investigators said the daycare's surveillance camera shows someone slashing the bus's tires. Then, the person walks to a vehicle which is believed to be parked at the entrance of a nearby abandoned grocery store.

Eventually, the same person is seen back at the bus which now has flames coming from its interior. The daycare owners told investigators they don't know anyone who would want damage to their property.

Investigators collected evidence and have sent it to a lab for testing. They are also following up on a few leads in the case and asking the public for help.

Anyone with information about the fire or the person responsible is asked to contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for arson. Tips may be made anonymously.

